A young woman who was caught on CCTV cameras after disappearing in Uxbridge has been found.

Stephanie Tutty, 23, from Lambeth, was caught on CCTV cameras boarding a Tube train at Uxbridge Station on Wednesday (March 14) around lunchtime.

Her family were said to be "growing increasingly concerned for her welfare" following her disappearance.

Both Metropolitan Police and charity Missing People appealed for help to find her.

Missing People confirmed on Thursday (March 15) that Stephanie had been found and thanked the public for sharing the appeal to find her.

