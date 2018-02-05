The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman who had been missing from Isleworth has now been found "safe and well", police said.

Officers from Hounslow Police reported Beata Polcyn had not been seen since 6am on Tuesday (January 30).

The force confirmed she had been located on Friday (February 2).

A message posted on social media site Twitter said: "Beata Polcyn has been found safe and well! Thank you for sharing and caring!"

