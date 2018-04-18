The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman with paranoid schizophrenia has been "found safe and well", six days after her disappearance.

Andre Kirlew, who also has bipolar disorder, was declared a missing person last Thursday (April 12) having last been seen in the Costa Coffee area of Ealing Hospital.

Police had warned members of the public not to approach Andre, who is known to frequent Dean Gardens in West Ealing as well as local parks.

Metropolitan Police on Wednesday (April 18) confirmed on Twitter that she had been found, posting: "Police appealing to know the whereabouts of missing Andre Kirlew can now confirm that she has been found safe and well."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .