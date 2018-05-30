The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 13-year-old girl who left her Wimbledon home for school - but never made it - has been officially traced to her mother in Poland.

Serena Alexander-Benson had left her home at 7.50am on Friday (May 25), telling her father that she was heading to school.

However, the young girl did not arrive at school that morning and a missing persons investigation began.

By Sunday (May 27), police had established that Serena had left the UK on the Eurotunnel from the port of Folkestone. She was travelling in the car with one of her mother's female friends, a Polish national who lives in London.

At the time it was thought that she was going to be in Poland with her mother. On Wednesday (May 30), the National Crime Agency had confirmed with Polish authorities that Serena was with her mother.

CID officers from Wandsworth and other Met Police officers are trying to establish whether any offence has been committed.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police also confirmed that there have been no European Arrest Warrants issued in relation to Serena having gone missing.