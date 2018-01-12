The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 13-year-old girl missing from Brent has not been seen since Thursday morning (January 11).

Fathima Abdurahman was last seen by her father leaving home for school at 8am on Thursday.

She is described as "high risk" and "vulnerable" by police.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing and urge anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

Anyone who has seen Fathima or who may have information about here whereabouts is urged to call police on 101.

