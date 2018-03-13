The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage boy who went missing after leaving home for school has been found "safe and well".

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday morning (March 13) that Jaike Collado has been located.

The 14-year-old had not been seen after leaving his Hounslow home on Thursday morning (March 8), dressed in his school uniform.

He never arrived at school.

An appeal to find him was launched on Monday (March 12) and he was confirmed safe a day later.

Police thanked the public for the help in sharing the appeal.

