A man missing since late July and last seen leaving work in Stanmore has now been found dead.

Alvydas Kasiulis, a 32-year-old Lithuanian man, was spotted on CCTV walking along Stanmore Hill and on to High Road on July 25.

In a missing persons appeal two weeks later, police said his disappearance was "extremely out of character" and that they were growing "increasingly concerned that he may have come to some sort of harm".

A deceased man was found in Bushey on September 4 and identified as Mr Kasiulis, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

In an update on Saturday October 6, a police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

His next of kin have been informed.