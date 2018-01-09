The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man missing from Northolt was found just over two days later.

Jason Lee Hobbs was reported missing after he'd not been seen since 2am on Sunday (January 7).

An appeal to trace him was then launched by local police on Monday (January 8) , who believed he had links to Ealing , Hillingdon , Surrey and Buckinghamshire.

The following day, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the 46-year-old had been found "safe and well" at 4.45am on Tuesday morning.

