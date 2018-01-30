The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vulnerable 65-year-old man has been missing from hospital for more than a week.

Chuni Kalsi was last seen at Charing Cross Hospital, Hammersmith , on Saturday, January 20.

He is described as 5ft 9, of a slim build and was last seen dressed in a hospital gown.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his safety and urge anyone with information about Mr Kalsi's whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone who has seen Mr Kalsi should call police on 101.

