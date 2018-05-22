The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a missing boy from Heston who she has not seen for more than two weeks is pleading for information about his safe return.

Police are also concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Esa Haizel , who was last seen by his mum at his home address on May 6.

The teenager was then spotted at Heston swimming pool by a family friend on May 12, but has not been seen since then.

Met Police have said that Esa has previously travelled to Plymouth when he has gone missing in the past. The boy has been declared a missing person on two previous occasions, but never for this long a period, added police.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Esa is described as an Asian boy around 5ft 8ins in height with curly black hair.

Anyone who may have seen Esa is asked to call officers from Hounslow CID on 07884 476 182 or the charity Missing People on 116000.