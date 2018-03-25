The video will start in 8 Cancel

An appeal has been made to find a 12-year-old boy missing from Brent.

Diego Farquharson has not been seen since around 1.30pm on Saturday (March 24).

He has been described by police who are searching for him as “vulnerable”.

Officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch with them.

Police in Brent tweeted out their appeal shortly before 11am on Sunday (March 25).

It read: "Help us find vulnerable missing boy, Diego Farquharson, 12, who is missing from Brent since 1.30pm yesterday."

Diego was last seen wearing a black Converse tracksuit, black trainers and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who can help police locate him should call Brent Police via the 101 non-emergency number, or call 07747 476161.

