The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns are growing for a missing pensioner who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Bridget Ann McLaughlin, 78, from Hayes, frequents the local shopping areas and is known to use public transport to travel outside of London.

She was last seen at 11am on Wednesday (April 4) in the Harlington Road area of Hillingdon and speaks with a strong Irish accent.

She was wearing a red bomber jacket with white lining, black trousers and white trainers at the time of her disappearance.

She has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and blue eyes.

The Met Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Ms McLaughlin's wellbeing and believe she may appear confused due to her suffering from Alzheimer's.

Anyone with any information on Ms McLaughlin's whereabouts can call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .