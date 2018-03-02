The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you're travelling through London, keep your eyes peeled for a teenager with a life-threatening condition, who is missing from a hospital.

Ashleigh Fair, 19, was not wearing shoes when she left a hospital in Reading at around 9.30am on Thursday (March 1), despite the bitterly cold weather.

Metropolitan Police believes she travelled in a taxi from Southern Hill, Reading, arriving at Marble Arch at 11.37am.

Superintendent Sean McDermid said: "I am asking anyone who is working or travelling through London this morning to keep a look out for Ashleigh.

"It is vital that she is located and receives medical attention as a matter of urgency.

"She is not suitably dressed for the cold weather and that alone should make stand out.

"She is thought to be wearing pink socks on her feet, possibly without shoes.

"If you have seen her or know where she is please don’t hesitate to dial 999."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

When last seen Ashleigh was wearing a green and pink knitted jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and pink socks, police said.

She was not wearing shoes at the time.

Officers are extremely concerned for her wellbeing, as she requires urgent medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting URN 344 (1/3) as a matter or urgency.

