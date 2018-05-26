The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 13-year-old girl from Wimbledon who vanished on her way to school was spotted on a train to France on Friday (May 25).

Serena Alexander-Benson, initially thought to have the surname McAllister, was last seen by her father leaving her home at around 7.50am on Friday.

Dressed in her predominantly-green school uniform, she had told her father that she was going to school. However, she did not arrive and has not been seen since .

Police say they are "concerned" for her welfare and CID officers from Wandsworth are now investigating the disappearance.

Serena, 13, has not been missing before and lives with her father in Wimbledon, while her mother lives in Poland, a police spokesman said on Saturday (May 26).

They added: "Police enquiries have established that Serena left the UK at Folkestone on the morning of May 25 on a EuroTunnel train.

"Active lines of inquiry are being pursued to locate her."

Met Police said the 13-year-old travelled through Folkestone on Friday morning "probably in the company of an older person".

Anyone who knows Serena's whereabouts or who may have seen her as she travelled through Folkestone should call officers at Wandsworth CID on 020 3276 2588.