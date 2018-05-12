Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another mini heat wave is being forecast to hit west London next week – with temperatures in the capital predicted to be as hot as Spain, Italy and Tenerife.

After a bank holiday which saw sweltering highs of 28.7C reached in Northolt , many in the capital have been left disappointed due to temperatures this weekend struggling to reach more than 15C.

But the sun is set to return and the beginning of next week will see hotter temperatures, with Tuesday (May 21) forecast to have highs of 23C.

That is hotter than Tenerife, where temperatures will reach 19C and Rome, where highs of 18C are forecast.

It is also as hot as Madrid, where temperatures are also expected to reach 23C.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 4-8C above normal for the time of year on Monday and Tuesday as warm air from the south dislodges the current cool and unsettled westerly airflow.

It is too soon to tell about next weekend, but it looks promising as temperatures of 15C and 17C are predicted on Thursday (May 17) and Friday (May 18).

(Image: Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Met Office posed what weather we could have for the rest of May, though.

The spokesperson said: “During the end of the May, we are likely to continue to see a northwest/southeast split in the weather across the UK. Staying unsettled in the northwest, with occasional rain and showers at times, but also some drier and brighter intervals. Elsewhere, a good deal of dry weather is likely, although some rain is possible at times.

“As we go into early June, confidence is low, although we are probably going to see generally more unsettled conditions, with periods of rain or showers, these possibly becoming more frequent and widespread.

“Temperatures probably overall near or slightly above the normal, with the potential for further very warm spells of weather, particularly in late-May.”

Short term, forecasters are predicting light rain and winds throughout the weekend.

Although temperatures will remain in the low teens, it will feel like 9C at some points on Saturday (May 12) and Sunday (May 13), according to Met Office .

Temperatures in west London will remain around 15C on Saturday and will increase slightly to 16C on Sunday, with light rain and wind expected on both days.