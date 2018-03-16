The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Westminster and Hounslow will experience most snowfall in west London this weekend, according to Met Office.

Yellow weather warnings issued ahead of the arrival of the "mini Beast from the East" this weekend have been increased to amber in the four boroughs.

However, yellow warnings remain in place for Ealing, Hillingdon, Brent and Harrow.

Double-digit temperatures have plunged ahead of the weekend and forecasters now predict Londoners will likely see snow showers on Saturday and Sunday (March 17-18).

Parts of the region could see snowfall throughout the evening and night this Saturday and Sunday, according to hourly snow predictions from the MeteoGroup.

A spokesman for Met Office said: "Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night, with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected."

(Image: PA)

The weekend weather predictions are not as severe as those issued for the bitterly cold weather experienced at the end of February and start of March.

The change in weather is due to an area of high pressure over Scandinavia, causing a "very cold" easterly airstream.

Alex Deakin, senior presenter at the Met Office, said: "Colder air returning across the UK means the return of night-time frosts and a significant wind-chill, making it feel bitter once more."

To see hourly predictions for when the snow will be falling where you live, click here .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .