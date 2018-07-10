Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors in Richmond have warned residents that the process to build a school in Whitton might be too far along to change course.

Campaigners presented the council with a petition demanding that an alternative site be found for Turing House School .

Presenting the petition to full council on July 3, resident Manju Walia said: “Over 1,500 residents living in Heathfield and Whitton signed the ‘No to Turing House in Heathfield’ petition.

“They are worried, angry and frustrated at the lack of consultation and information.”

She outlined residents’ concerns about the new school site, including increased traffic and air pollution, building on Metropolitan Open Land, an ‘unfair’ admissions policy and the impact on the school nearby in Twickenham.

Ms Walia said the previous Conservative administration had allowed the school and government to pursue the Hospital Road site without looking at other options.

She said: “The contempt shown by the previous council to try to railroad this proposal in the hope that nobody would speak up in Heathfield was ill-judged.”

The school, which is currently operating from a temporary site in Teddington, and Education and Schools Funding Authority (ESFA) have just opened a pre-planning application consultation for the Hospital Road site, with public events being held on July 13 and 14.

They expect to submit a planning application by the end of 2018.

Head of Turing House School Colin Mackinlay said: “We are pleased to move forward with a carefully considered plan for our permanent home.

“We are aware that there have previously been concerns raised by some residents about the Hospital Bridge Road site, which the project team will address through the consultation and in the planning application documents.”

During the petition debate, cabinet member for children’s services and schools Cllr Penelope Frost said: “We hear very, very clearly that residents are worried and angry.”

She pointed to a Liberal Democrat motion in October 2016 asking for a different site to be priorities, but said the then-Conservative administration voted it down.

She also said the new leader Cllr Gareth Roberts had authorised an independent professional review into a council-owned site in Uxbridge Road, where Lib Dems have previously said the school could be sited, to “enable fresh consideration of a new site”.

The pre-application consultation is, according to the Lib Dems, a sign of how far along the process is, and convincing the ESFA to consider a different site at this stage might be impossible or result in detrimental delays.

Cllr Frost said: “Time is now very short. We need to consider the needs of the students, the parents, the teachers and the governors.

“They need to know what their home site will be.”

Former leader of the council and current leader of the Conservative opposition Cllr Paul Hodgins welcomed the new leader’s review, and recognised the “real issues” put forward by residents, but said he cannot guarantee another site will be possible.

He said: “I have always taken the approach that it’s irresponsible in my position – even if it’s the role of the EFSA, even if it was not the council that proposed the school – to make empty gestures for political purposes.

“I’m afraid that I can’t make that commitment to Heathfield residents as long as I don’t see that there is a viable alternative.”