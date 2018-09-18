Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police stopped five drivers in one night hogging the M4 middle lane , including one who stayed there for more than seven miles, in their efforts to crack down on careless driving.

Thames Valley Police reported all five drivers for careless driving during an overnight patrol of the motorway on Sunday night (September 16) into the early hours of Monday (September 17).

According to rule 264 of the Highway code, drivers should use the left-hand lane unless overtaking slower traffic and those caught flouting this rule can be issued with £100 fixed penalty notice and given three points on their licence.

Thames Valley Police publicly shamed one careless driver, tweeting: "This Fiat driver had a phobia of lane one from Junction 4 to 6. Sat in lane two for the duration, bottlenecking others into lane three. Driver reported for careless driving."

Another driver was pulled over as they had remained in the middle lane for more than seven miles, between Junction 4 at Heathrow and Junction 6 at Slough Central/Windsor in Berkshire.