It's that time of the year again when chefs across the country who have been working 16-hour days for months find out whether or not their restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars.
For those diners who like their rabbit cooked three ways and prefer a pea puree to a tub of mushy peas, the annual Michelin Guide lists the finest restaurants in the land according to its very fussy inspectors.
Like every other guide that has preceded it - 2019's guide focuses purely on fine dining. In other words your local Harvester won't be on the list.
But plenty of London restaurants are given stars - with three stars the maximum even the world's best chefs can gobble up.
The chef who catered for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding has won two Michelin stars with her first attempt at running her own restaurant.
Clare Smyth previously became the first British woman to run a restaurant with three stars, when she was heading Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.
But her debut solo restaurant, Core, has entered the coveted guide with two stars after she launched the restaurant in Notting Hill last year.
The accolade comes after Ms Smyth cooked for royalty at Harry and Meghan's private wedding reception in Frogmore House, Windsor.
Previously awarded an MBE, Ms Smyth has worked at Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck and The Waterside Inn in Bray, Berkshire.
Follow our updates below as we list all the London restaurants to have been given Michelin stars in the 2019 guide and tell you a bit more about the guide itself.
I cook a mean cornbeef hash, how do I get a Michelin star?
As you already knew, it’s far from that simple.
For many chefs being awarded Michelin stars is what they spend years working towards.
Michelin has a team of 80 inspectors. They’re expected to eat out a lot - so there’s never any need for them to pop into their local Greggs whenever they are feeling a little peckish.
It is reported that they typically carry out around 800 inspections at 240 restaurants per year, writing over a thousand reports.
All the while eating some of the finest food in the world. It’s a tough gig.
They are famously anonymous (they’re advised by Michelin to not even tell their parents about their line of work) and they are all strictly barred from speaking to journalists.
Emphasis is given to the food. The criteria they judge the food on is quality of ingredients, skill in preparation and the combination of flavours, level of creativity, value for money and consistency of culinary standards.
And which restaurants got one star?
This is a long list so there should be something on here to take the fancy of even the fussiest of diners.
Brat, Hackney. Basque food
Ikoyi, St James’s. West African food
Sabor, Mayfair. A tapas restautrant
Hide, Mayfair. Run by Michelin-starred chef Ollie Dabbous and Hedonism Wines
Leroy, Shoreditch. A wine bar and restaurant
Roganic, Marylebone. A menu partly comprised of foraged ingredients
Marcus, Knightsbridge. A contemporary British restaurant
Hakkasan Hanway Place, Fitzrovia. A modern Cantonese restaurant
The Ninth, Fitzrovia. French and Mediterranean-style sharing dishes
Pied à Terre, Fitzrovia. A fine dining restaurant offering vegetarian and vegan menus
City Social, The City. Modern British food
Club Gascon, The City. A French restaurant with an award-winning wine list
La Dame de Pic, The City. High-end French food
The Clove Club, Shoreditch. British food
Lyle’s, Shoreditch. Seasonal British dishes
The Harwood Arms, Fulham. A gastropub with a modern British menu
The River Cafe, Hammersmith. Seasonal Italian cuisine
Hedone, Chiswick. Modern European food
La Trompette, Chiswick. Modern French food
St John, Clerkenwell. Traditional British food
Angler, The City. Modern seasonal British food
Elystan Street, Chelsea. Contemporary, seasonal European cuisine
The Five Fields, Chelsea. Modern British food
Kitchen W8, Kensington. Modern European food
Trinity Restaurant, Clapham. Modern, seasonal food
The Glasshouse, Richmond. Modern European food
Restaurant Story, London Bridge. A British tasting menu of seasonal dishes
Galvin La Chapelle, Spitalfields. French cuisine with a contemporary twist
Chez Bruce, Balham. High-end modern French food
Amaya Restaurant Grill & Bar, Belgravia. Tapas-style Indian dishes
Céleste, Belgravia. British and modern European food
Petrus, Belgravia. A Gordon Ramsay group restaurant, specialising in modern French fine dining
Alyn Williams at The Westbury, Mayfair. Contemporary fine dining
Benares Restaurant, Mayfair. Indian-British fusion dishes
Bonhams, Mayfair. Modern European cuisine
Fera at Claridge’s, Mayfair. Contemporary British food
Galvin at Windows, Mayfair. Modern French haute cuisine
Gymkhana, Mayfair. An Indian restaurant with tandoori oven roasts and seasonal curries
Hakkasan Mayfair. A modern Cantonese restaurant
Kai, Mayfair. Chinese food
Murano, Mayfair. Modern European food with a strong Italian influence
Pollen Street Social, Mayfair. A contemporary bistro
The Square, Mayfair. Modern French haute cuisine
Veeraswamy, Mayfair. High-end Indian cuisine
Locanda Locatelli, Marylebone. Traditional Italian food
Portland Restaurant, Marylebone. Seasonal modern European food
Texture, Marylebone. Modern European food with Scandinavian influences
Trishna, Marylebone. An upscale Indian restaurant
Aquavit London, St James’s. A contemporary restaurant with Nordic-inspired cuisine
Ritz Restaurant, Piccadilly. Seasonal British cuisine
Barrafina, Soho. A modern Spanish tapas bar with an open kitchen
Social Eating House, Soho. A contemporary bistro focused on seasonal and local produce
Seven Park Place by William Drabble, St James’s. Classic French cuisine, using seasonal British ingredients
Yauatcha, Soho. An all-day dim sum teahouse with wok dishes, patisserie and cocktails
L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon, Covent Garden. A French restaurant
A Wong, Pimlico. Chinese food
Goring Dining Room, Westminster. British classics and lighter, modern dishes
Quilon, Westminster. Specialising in Indian cuisine
Which restaurants got two stars?
Getting two stars is still a seriously impressive achievement and there’s a fair few London restaurants that have two Michelin stars this year.
Core, Notting Hill - Run by Clare Smyth who used to run Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
Kitchen Table, Bloomsbury. More seats than The Araki but only just as it can only fit in 19 people per sitting
Bibendum, Chelsea. Another French restaurant. These Michelin inspectors seem to like their French food
Dinner by Heston, Knightsbridge. Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant serves modern dishes inspired by historic British gastronomy
Le Gavroche, Mayfair. This restaurant belongs to another TV favourite - Michel Roux Jr
The Greenhouse, Mayfair. Guess what. Another restaurant serving French food
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, Mayfair. This French fine dining establishment is known for having Damien Hirst artwork on the walls
Sketch Lecture Room & Library, Mayfair. Situated in an 18th century townhouse, this restaurant also serves French food
Umu, Mayfair. This restaurant’s food is influenced by Kyoto, in Japan. It was awarded its first star within five months of opening in 2004
The Ledbury, Notting Hill. This restaurant serves modern European cuisine, based on British produce where possible
So which restaurants got the full three stars?
These restaurants won’t be cheap but if you really want to treat someone to a special meal, these are the restaurants in London that have got the full three stars.
The Araki, Mayfair. This sushi restaurant has just nine seats. It opened off Regent Street in 2014 and it boasts that every seat is at the chef’s table.
Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Chelsea. The TV chef’s French fine dining restaurant has held three stars since 2001
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Mayfair. Another restaurant offering French cuisine, using seasonal French and British ingredients