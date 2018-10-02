It's that time of the year again when chefs across the country who have been working 16-hour days for months find out whether or not their restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars.

For those diners who like their rabbit cooked three ways and prefer a pea puree to a tub of mushy peas, the annual Michelin Guide lists the finest restaurants in the land according to its very fussy inspectors.

Like every other guide that has preceded it - 2019's guide focuses purely on fine dining. In other words your local Harvester won't be on the list.

But plenty of London restaurants are given stars - with three stars the maximum even the world's best chefs can gobble up.

The chef who catered for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding has won two Michelin stars with her first attempt at running her own restaurant.

Clare Smyth previously became the first British woman to run a restaurant with three stars, when she was heading Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

But her debut solo restaurant, Core, has entered the coveted guide with two stars after she launched the restaurant in Notting Hill last year.

The accolade comes after Ms Smyth cooked for royalty at Harry and Meghan's private wedding reception in Frogmore House, Windsor.

Previously awarded an MBE, Ms Smyth has worked at Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck and The Waterside Inn in Bray, Berkshire.

Follow our updates below as we list all the London restaurants to have been given Michelin stars in the 2019 guide and tell you a bit more about the guide itself.