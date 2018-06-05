The video will start in 8 Cancel

Comedian Michael McIntyre was robbed by hammer-wielding moped thieves while he was on the school run in north west London.

The 42-year-old was waiting to pick up his children in his black Range Rover when two masked men smashed windows of his car and reportedly forced him to hand over a £15,000 Rolex watch.

The stand up comic was in North End Road, in Golders Green, when the robbery took place just before 2pm on Monday (June 4).

Witnesses reported that the comedian, who presents Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on the BBC, tried to comfort his shaken sons in the aftermath of the attack.

Moped thugs guilty of stabbing charity worker to death for his iPhone

According to The Mirror , McIntyre’s publicist Gary Farrow confirmed on Monday night: “There was an incident. Michael is fine.”

It is understood McIntyre was alone in the car at the time of the attack.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: “The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property.

"No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Met Police on 101.