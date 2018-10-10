Metropolitan line Tube trains are being "severely delayed" between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge after an incident at Eastcote station.
According to the Metropolitan line Twitter account, trains were suspended due to "trespassers on the track" near the Field End Road station, in Ruislip , from about 4pm to 5.30pm on Wednesday (October 10).
Due to the delays, tickets continue to be accepted on buses as commuters in the middle of rush hour find themselves unable to use their usual Tube routes to get home.
Posting to a public Facebook group, one commuter said: "The Met line at Rayners Lane had to let passengers off the last carriage, which was the only bit of the train still in the platform when it got stopped."
Others reported that all trains were "at a standstill".
We will bring you updates on this travel situation as we get them:
British Transport Police confirm a man trespassed on the tracks
A statement from the British Transport Police confirmed that a man had trespassed on the tracks.
A BTP spokesman said: “Officers from the British Transport Police and the Met Police service attended Eastcote station at 4.18pm to reports of a male on the tracks.
“Said male was seen to leave the tracks and was later arrested.”
Metropolitan line resumed
The official Metropolitan Line twitter reported that the service had resumed with only minor delays.
First image from the scene
This image shows a police car and van outside Eastcote station on Field End Road