Metropolitan line Tube trains are being "severely delayed" between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge after an incident at Eastcote station.

According to the Metropolitan line Twitter account, trains were suspended due to "trespassers on the track" near the Field End Road station, in Ruislip , from about 4pm to 5.30pm on Wednesday (October 10).

Due to the delays, tickets continue to be accepted on buses as commuters in the middle of rush hour find themselves unable to use their usual Tube routes to get home.

Posting to a public Facebook group, one commuter said: "The Met line at Rayners Lane had to let passengers off the last carriage, which was the only bit of the train still in the platform when it got stopped."

Others reported that all trains were "at a standstill".

We will bring you updates on this travel situation as we get them: