Metropolitan commuters suffered travel "chaos" at Harrow on the Hill Station on Tuesday morning (January 23) following a signal failure at Finchley Road.

Passengers cramming onto Harrow on the Hill's platform were told by TfL to expect "severe delays."

According to TfL Metropolitan Line disruption between Harrow on the Hill and Aldgate was caused by signal failure at Finchley Road.

Getwestlondon reporter Kat Clementine who was caught up in the travel "chaos" said: "People literally cannot move on the entire platform!"

Some passengers who managed to make their way onto a Metropolitan Line train at Harrow on the Hill were later made to disembark at Wembley.

Clementine tweeted: "Just about to be kicked off at Wembley and the train driver said: 'Harrow on the Hill is likely to close due to overcrowding so those of you who have made it this far have done well'.”

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .