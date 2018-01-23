Metropolitan commuters suffered travel "chaos" at Harrow on the Hill Station on Tuesday morning (January 23) following a signal failure at Finchley Road.
Passengers cramming onto Harrow on the Hill's platform were told by TfL to expect "severe delays."
According to TfL Metropolitan Line disruption between Harrow on the Hill and Aldgate was caused by signal failure at Finchley Road.
Getwestlondon reporter Kat Clementine who was caught up in the travel "chaos" said: "People literally cannot move on the entire platform!"
Some passengers who managed to make their way onto a Metropolitan Line train at Harrow on the Hill were later made to disembark at Wembley.
Clementine tweeted: "Just about to be kicked off at Wembley and the train driver said: 'Harrow on the Hill is likely to close due to overcrowding so those of you who have made it this far have done well'.”
Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.
It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Disruption on Metropolitan Line has "cleared"
People are tweeting how long their journeys took
Metropolitan Line now running with 'minor' delays
Harrow-on-the-Hill so packed commuters had to "hold on to each other"
Platforms at Harrow-on-the-Hill station were so packed full this morning, commuters had to hold on to each other so they didn’t fall onto the tracks.
Ellie-Rose, who got caught up in the crowd, said:
“When Harrow-on-the-Hill station looked like this and you didn’t close it, people had to hold each other to avoid being knocked onto the tracks.
“Not cool @TfL #metline.
“It was a nightmare, it didn’t feel safe or organised at all.”
Service is finally moving... but slowly
Passengers STILL being told to avoid the Metropolitan Line
Councillor calls on debate with mayor over 'diabolical' Metropolitan Line delays
Duncan Flynn, Councillor for the Northwood Hills ward in Hillingdon, wrote on Twitter:
“I use most TfL tube lines but the Met Line is undoubtedly the worst service in my experience with almost daily signal failures.
“My residents in Northwood Hills deserve better and Sadiq Khan needs to look at the abject level of service.”
He added:
Better news if you're using the London Overground however
Jubilee Line trains were packed as a result
And London Bridge had to implement ‘crowd control’ measures
Tube carriages are packed like "sardines"
Take a look inside the tubes that ~are~ running..
NO service between Wembley Park and Aldgate
Tube passengers are NOT happy this morning
Picture shows passengers crammed into Metropolitan Line carriage
King's Cross reopened
Kings Cross platform closed
The Metropolitan Line platform has been closed at King’s Cross station due to “overcrowding”.
Video shows passengers ' crammed on platform at Harrow Hill
Getwestlondon reporter Kat Clementine who was caught up in the travel “chaos” said: “People literally cannot move on the entire platform!”
Metropolitan Line passengers suffered severe delays and overcrowding on Tuesday morning (January 23) due to signal failure at Finchley Road.
Commuters were crammed onto the platform at Harrow on the Hill station during rush hour.
Getwestlondon journalist Kat Clementine was caught in the travel ‘chaos’ and said some Harrow on the Hill passengers who made it on to a train later had to disembark at Wembley.
TfL has advised passengers to take alternative routes.