The Met Office has warned that thunderstorms are likely across the whole of west London after weeks of warm, sunny weather.

Areas including Ealing , Hounslow and Hillingdon are predicted to see storms from 4pm today (Tuesday, August 7) until 3am tomorrow morning (Wednesday).

Possible lightning strikes and flooding could lead to trains and buses being delayed or cancelled, poor driving conditions, homes flooding or power cuts.

The Met Office website says storms will be more concentrated in the evening and that "frequent lightning may occur along with heavy rain, large hail and sudden strong gusts of wind".

Some areas could see as much as 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour, finally ending the spell of hot, dry weather that began on June 23.

The warning is categorised as "yellow", meaning it is currently in the least severe bracket, but still indicates "severely bad weather" that requires residents to plan for travel delays or disruption of day-to-day activities.

Residents are warned to keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the situation could change or worsen.

The Met Office website also recommends unplugging all non-essential appliances, including the television, to protect them from power surges.

Reduced visibility and possible strong winds means that drivers should lower their speed and give vulnerable road users, such as cyclists or pedestrians, more room than usual.

The first official weather warnings for thunderstorms and lightning were only introduced earlier this year.

