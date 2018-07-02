Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of you will have noticed that the weather in West London has been pretty warm over the past few weeks, and there are very few suggestions that this heatwave is going to be stopping any time soon.

As an added risk to sun seekers, the Met Office is warning of increased levels of UV rays, and therefore a higher risk of sun burn.

So, if you are out enjoying the sun, please be sure to slather yourself in sun cream to avoid being burned. As nice as the sun is, it's also incredibly dangerous.

The Met Office's UV warning is currently set at "very high", which is the highest rating possible.

Temperatures in the west of the capital are expected to reach around 27C, with it feeling even warmer in direct sunlight.

Pollen levels are also at their most serious, so hayfever sufferers will need to take extra care and make sure they have plenty of allergy medication to hand.

The Met Office has sent out a tweet, detailing the high levels of UV rays, and is warning anyone going out in the sun to take extra care.