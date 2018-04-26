Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may have heard from us that we are set to have 10 glorious days of sunshine next week.

And It's true (we hope), but before then, there has been a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for some pretty significant rain in London.

So before you get the flip flops out, maybe hang on to your wellies! The heavy rain is forecast to start on Sunday night (April 29) and continue well into Monday.

If that's not a sobering enough thought, we are also likely to see daytime maximum temperatures return to the single digits.

The rain is predicted to work its way towards London from East Anglia on Sunday evening and stay with us throughout the day and night on Monday (April 30).

The rain will be helped along its way by some heavy winds which have also been forecast by the Met Office.

What's more, the Met Office believes there is a "small but real" chance of some businesses and homes suffering from flooding.

The chief forecasters are also advising care on the roads, with spray and flooding "likely to lead to difficult driving conditions" as well as possible road closures.