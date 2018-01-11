Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Public Health England has reassured parents that there is "no infectious risk" after two pupils contracted meningitis at a West Drayton primary school.

Two pupils at Laurel Lane Primary School were diagnosed with the condition over the weekend but were cleared by Health Protection officers to return to school.

Parents were also told that there is no need to keep the children away from school or to change every day normal activities.

A letter, to be sent to parents on Thursday (January 11), says the two children had received treatment and "would not pose an infectious risk to others in the community".

"The Health Protection Team sends letters out to the parents and staff only when there is evidence of meningitis or other invasive disease caused by meningococcal bacteria.

"This does not apply in the two people who were ill last week, both of whom were well enough to be discharged from hospital and to return to school."

Parents at the school were concerned about their children's safety after discovering from their children that pupils in their class had been diagnosed with meningitis, but no letter had been sent home to inform parents.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "Parents were not informed about the meningitis although regarding something minor like head lice there are always letters at the first sign of a child having them."

Symptoms of Meningitis Symptoms of meningitis often develop quickly and can include: a high temperature (fever) of 38C (100.4F) or above

being sick

a headache

a blotchy rash that doesn't fade when a glass is rolled over it (this won't always develop)

a stiff neck

a dislike of bright lights

drowsiness or unresponsiveness

seizures (fits) Source: NHS Choices

In a public statement, Public Health England’s head of North West London Health Protection Team, Dr Yimmy Chow, said: “The North-West London Health Protection Team is aware of illness in two pupils at Laurel Lane Primary School.

"On the weekend we were in contact with the doctors looking after the children, investigations were done and a risk assessment was undertaken.

"There is currently no outbreak of meningococcal meningitis at Laurel Lane Primary School or other schools in the local area.

"We can confidently say that no public health action is required. If there had been any treatment or action required for those attending the school we would have informed the school immediately.

"There is no need for staff or students to keep away from the school or change every day normal activities.”

