The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been jailed for a total of 55 years after murdering a father-of-one who was returning home from a night out in Hounslow.

Sebastian Szlaski and Dariusz Badek set upon 36-year-old Sukhjit Singh Dhariwal on three separate occasions in the early hours of Friday, December 22.

Mr Dhariwal had been out with friends at The Royal Albion pub before moving on to Gio’s bar in Hounslow High Street.

It was as he made his way home that he was attacked by two strangers.

Mr Dhariwal was just around the corner from his home in Hounslow when the pair punched him to the ground before running off.

Ten minutes later they returned and carried out a more sustained attack, leaving Mr Dhariwal with serious head injuries before fleeing again.

The victim managed to call 999 for help but the defendants returned minutes later – this time armed with a knife.

Mr Dhariwal died some 300 metres away from his family home.

Witness accounts led officers to the defendants' address in Albion Road, where they lived together.

As they arrived at the address, the officers immediately noticed blood stains on the front door handle, as well as inside the premises.

Both men were found virtually naked, hiding in the attic.

Szlaski and Badek denied murder but were both found guilty following a trial at Kingston Crown Court, which concluded on July 4.

They were sentenced at the same court today (Thursday, July 19). Szlaski received 30 years in jail and Badek received 25 years.

Aisling Hosein, from the London CPS homicide team, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack just days before Christmas on a man who had simply been returning home from a night out in his local area.

“The evidence in this case was strong and we relied upon witness accounts, CCTV evidence and DNA evidence.

“But the defendants continued to deny murder and showed no remorse for their actions despite the overwhelming evidence against them, which included the fact that they were found hiding in their attic having burnt their clothes in a fireplace.

“We thank the witnesses who supported this prosecution. Our thoughts are with Mr Dhariwal’s family at this time and we hope that this conviction and sentence provides some measure of comfort to them.”