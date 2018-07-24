The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two middle-aged men have been charged with conspiracy to import heroin after being stopped at Heathrow Airport's car park.

Police officers who stopped the car on Sunday (July 22), found 10 kg of heroin stashed in a suitcase in the boot of a car in the car park.

Sitting in the car were driver Abid Hussain, 50, of Wells Avenue, Walsall, and his 54-year-old passenger Janger Khan of William Cook Road in Birmingham.

The men were stopped as part of a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and Met Police Organised Crime Partnership at a Heathrow Airport car park.

The heroin was found while officers were searching the vehicle. A search of Hussain's home in Wednesbury, Walsall, uncovered £7,700 in cash, which officers currently believe to be criminal money.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to import a Class A drug and appeared at Uxbridge Magsitrates' Court on Monday (July 23).

There, they were remanded in custody and will make their next appearance at Blackfriars Crown Court on August 20.