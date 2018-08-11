The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death in Southall are to face trial in September.

Balbir Johal, a 48-year-old man from Slough, died after being stabbed in the thigh in Marlborough Road, Southall.

Metropolitan Police say he was admitted to a west London hospital shortly at 5.20pm on March 19, but a short time afterwards he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem was carried out on March 22 and his death was found to have been caused by a haemorrhage caused by a stab wound to the femoral vein in his right thigh.

That same day, Hassan Mohammed and Yassin Yussuf were both charged with Mr Johal's murder and appeared in custody at Ealing Magistrates' Court.

Mohammed, 23, of Clarence Street, Southall and Yussuf, 21, of no fixed abode, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday (August 9) for a brief case management matter before their trial is due to begin at the court on September 3.

A 32-year-old man had also been arrested as part of the investigation but has been released under investigation.