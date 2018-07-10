Two people have been arrested after a rush hour fight on a bus in Greenford on Tuesday (July 10).
At around 7.30am on Tuesday, officers from Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a rush hour fight on a bus in Ferrymead Avenue, Greenford.
Paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) also arrived at the scene and treated one man for injuries before taking him to hospital.
The single decker bus was stationary at the time of the fight and there were no weapons involved, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.
A spokesman for LAS said: "We were called at 7.48am today to Ferrymead Avenue, Greenford to reports of an incident.
"We sent an ambulance crew and treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital."
Two males were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.