Two people have been arrested after a rush hour fight on a bus in Greenford on Tuesday (July 10).

At around 7.30am on Tuesday, officers from Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a rush hour fight on a bus in Ferrymead Avenue, Greenford.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) also arrived at the scene and treated one man for injuries before taking him to hospital.

(Image: PA Wire)

The single decker bus was stationary at the time of the fight and there were no weapons involved, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

A spokesman for LAS said: "We were called at 7.48am today to Ferrymead Avenue, Greenford to reports of an incident.

"We sent an ambulance crew and treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital."

Two males were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.