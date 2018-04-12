The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tributes have been paid to a young Irish man who tragically died after he was hit by a train at Harrow and Wealdstone Station.

Paul Rynne, 22, from Miltown Malbay, in Clare, sadly lost his life after he was struck on Sunday evening (April 8).

St Joseph's Church in Harrow is to hold a memorial service for Mr Rynne at 7pm on Thursday (April 12) before his body is returned home, The Irish Mirror reports.

Moving tributes to Mr Rynne have poured in on social media following his untimely death.

The Clare man had been living in Harrow in London for some time, The Irish Post reports.

His sister Caroline paid tribute to the young man on social media, sharing a photo and writing "My darling brother xx".

Other friends paid fond tributes to Mr Rynne with one writing: "Tragic and heartbreaking. Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished.

"When grief is deepest, words are fewest. He let me use his phone the other week when mine got stolen bless him".

Another expressed their sadness, writing: "So sorry for your loss, it's extremely sad. Thoughts and prayers with your family and friend. Rest in eternal peace Paul".

The parish of Ennistymon, in County Clare, have also been asked to say prayers for Mr Rynne and his family.

A mass will be held at St Joseph's Church in Harrow on April 12 at 7pm, before his body will be returned to Ireland for burial.

A Facebook post read:"All are welcome to attend this special mass for Paul, by which we show our support for his beloved family.

"Paul will return home to Ireland for the Requiem Mass and burial. May he rest in peace."

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that their officers were called shortly after 7.30pm to Harrow and Wealdstone station, following reports that a person was struck by a train.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Paramedics also attended - however a 22-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Their family have been informed.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

