"A lot of people hear negative things about Brentford but I think it's beautiful and it has so much history - I want to showcase that."

So says Karen Reader, who has spent the last 15 years taking more than 3,000 photographs to highlight her home town's character and spread a little nostalgia among its "affectionate" community.

The 47-year-old has shared the thousands of images she has captured of Brentford's streets, canals and cafés on social media and her love for observation and photography has since grown into a passion for local history.

The amateur photographer whose Facebook page Brentford Thru My Lens has more than 600 followers says she is now "hooked" on historical photography - and it all stems from her ancestors.

"I have lived in Brentford for all of my life and my great grandparents are Brentonians too - it's literally in my blood " she told getwestlondon .

Karen's grandfather and great grandfather both worked on the town's docks while other ancestors worked on the lake in Gunnersbury Park and Brentford's ferry.

However, little did she know that researching her Brentford roots would uncover new family connections.

"My dad had a brain hemorrhage when I was five years old and he suffered from short term memory before he passed away," she said.

(Image: Karen Reader)

"From a child I have always wanted to know about my dad's side of the family and I was sad thinking I never would because all living links were gone.

"But while I was researching for Brentford Thru My Lens I received a message from someone who began asking about my dad and they turned out be my cousin who also lived in the town.

"It's amazing to think they found me through my work and they've given me old photographs of my grandparents which mean so much to me."

"What I have discovered is what I knew all along really, that Brentford Thru My Lens has so much mileage.

"Local people like me have a huge affection for this area and there's a feeling of nostalgia - these pictures bring nostalgia back.

"I love it when one of my photographs revokes a memory. Some people look at a history book or an old photograph and are satisfied but I look at it and want to know someone who worked there or a story about the place."

(Image: Karen Reader)

Since she began photographing her observations 15 years ago Karen has collected more than 400 historical images of Brentford and creates her own collages by combining old and current photographs.

"Photography has always been a passion of mine, I love going for a walk with my camera and if I find something which interests me, I'll go home and research it to find out more," she explained.

"When I began I used to take photos of pretty things like parks and rivers but my photography has changed. Now I go past an old building or a plaque and wonder why it is there - and I've become hooked.

(Image: Karen Reader)

"I like to think that in 50 or 100 years time people will look at my photos like how I look at old photos now."

Karen's research has led to some unusual and interesting findings.

"William Shakespeare actually stayed in the high street and would watch people going past as he wrote notes for his play The Merry Wives of Windsor," she said.

"His friend who was also one of the first actors in his plays owned The Three Pigeons Inn and Shakespeare stayed with him there."

(Image: Karen Reader)

The fast paced development of the town has made Karen value her work even more over the years.

She added: "Brentford is changing so rapidly now with all of the redevelopment and while progress is good, a lot of people feel like we are losing the Brentford they know and love.

"We don't want the history and character of Brentford to be lost."

When she isn't busy photographing the town's sites and piecing together it's visual history Karen organises coffee mornings for community projects.

The amateur photographer and local historian has now made it her mission to photograph every street in Brentford and even set up the town's very own museum.

While her project has uncovered living family links and a passion for history, it has also kick-started her creative career.

"There is a potential photography exhibition in the pipeline, but that's all I'm saying right now," she said.