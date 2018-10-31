Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A west London station master has made it her mission to put smiles on commuters' faces by belting out ballads during rush hour.

51-year-old Viveth Angella Hardy (Viv) has delighted Overground passengers at Kensal Rise station for a decade with her powerful renditions of Motown classics.

The Jamaican-born TfL ticket office clerk and station manager says she serenades people travelling to and from work to "spread happiness."

She moved to west London from Jamaica aged 35 and says her nickname back home was "singy singy" because she's always singing, a trait she's says has helped her "bring a bit of sunshine" to our city.

Acton resident Viv said: "You know what - people aren't as friendly here, they are stuck in their own worlds and take in all the negative stuff they read in the media. It takes the fun out of their lives and they don't know how to have fun anymore.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

"I try to bring a bit of sunshine to London. I was born happy so I don't let anything make me sad. I'm not just doing this because I'm here, I'm doing this for my inner child."

Londoners can be brusque at the best of times, especially during rush hour, but Viv says the reaction her singing gets is overwhelmingly positive.

She said: "They love it! Sometimes I try to keep quiet because I don't want to bother them and they say 'Why don't you sing?!' And I'm like 'Oh God I'm human you know - sometimes I need a break!

"But they say 'You cheer us up! You don't know what you do for us in the morning. We don't know how you do it!' Even on rainy days you're always singing.' They say I add something to their journey and they beg me to sing, even children come up to me and stand close just to listen to me sing."

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Asked if she ever stops singing Viv said: "To be honest the only time I try not to sing, is when there's a disruption, but sometimes and I forget and people still ask for it, they say 'brighten up our day - come on'."

"I give them a chance to smile - some of them even join in with the singing and dancing."

But Viv doesn't sing any old ditty, she sticks to "the best". She said: "I sing at every chance I get. But I only choose the best songs - I'm old school, so Motown classics really - you can't get anything better than Motown."

A video of Viv belting out a soulful rendition of "I've never been to Maine" while dressed in full TfL attire, delighted Facebook users after it was shared in a community group by Kensal Rise resident Fiona Mulaisho.

(Image: Fiona Mulaisho)

The video got more than 100 likes and comments on it read: "We love Viv!", "she is a star!" and "This lovely woman has brightened my mornings for ages".

But Viv doesn't just sing when she's at work, she lends an ear to people wanting a chat too.

She said: "I spread happiness, people come to me for advice, people come to me just to talk, I talk more at work more than anything else. Sometimes people come and spend hours with me just chatting. I will keep on singing as long as I'm here."

A consultation about the planned closure of 51 London Overground Station is currently on hold after transport watchdog TravelWatch received more than 7,000 passenger complaints about the plans.

If they go ahead they Viv's role as Kensal Rise's station master and ticket clerk would be reduced by half, which she says would take some of the "happiness" she gives people away.

Viv said: "If the ticket office closes it would take that happiness away. We'll still be having contact with people but it would take away a big portion of what makes us feel safe and secure."

Asked what advice she'd give to people who want to be as happy as she is, Viv said: "I'm always singing, I don't know how to shut up. I sing down the street, I sing at work. People ask how I'm so happy but I was born happy - that's me! You can't be somebody else you just have to be yourself and that's where you'll find your happiness."

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Asked to comment on the Overground ticket office closures consultation being on hold, TfL Director of Rail and Sponsored Services, Jon Fox, said: "The way customers pay for travel has changed rapidly as they embrace new technology, creating an opportunity to improve the way stations are managed and how staff serve customers.

"Arriva Rail London have been engaging with their staff and trade unions and are now consulting with rail industry bodies and London TravelWatch about ticket offices on stations where there are fewer than 12 ticket sales per hour. These proposals will not compromise safety and all stations will remain staffed at all times."