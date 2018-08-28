Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“It’s good despite the weather. We’ve had rotten weather before,” DJ Keith Franklin said with a smile.

This will be the 29th Notting Hill Carnival for his KCC sound system and he recalled that the worst weather was in the 1990s.

He was chatting to Keith Mehaffy, a noise team manager for Kensington and Chelsea council, who headed out at around 10am on Bank Holiday Monday to make sure everything was going smoothly for the sound systems and floats which draw the crowds to the carnival.

Sunday’s downpour on the traditional Children’s Day meant the numbers were lower than expected at Europe’s biggest street festival which attracts over one million revellers.

It meant that the 190 street cleaners had a less challenging night on Sunday as there was less rubbish to clear up.

However, once the police gave them the go-ahead they were out in force to sweep up the mishmash of rain soaked empty bottles, polystyrene food containers, forks and silver canisters of nitrous oxide littering the streets.

Kensington and Chelsea council’s contract and enforcement area manager Andy Almond explained that the debris left by revellers on Sunday night was “not too bad”. The teams set to at 10pm armed to sweep up the rubbish and load it into the 30 refuse trucks.

They expected to collect 300 tonnes of rubbish over the two days of carnival and recycle as much as possible.

Mr Almond said it was crucial that the area was back to normal on Tuesday (August 29).

“Tuesday morning is actually key because the traders have to open their shops, residents return and we have to make it look like there’s not been a carnival,” he explained.

Supervisor Steve Kelly added: “This Sunday’s definitely been the quietest I’ve done so far. We probably expect double this rubbish on Monday.”

So although the rain was frustrating for the revellers and businesses it meant the cleaners finished earlier and headed to help their colleagues.

Normally on Sunday they complete the job by 3am, said Gary O’Hagan, contract general manager for Suez recycling and recovery.

They could expect to sweep up the last chicken bone and whistle and wash away the oil from cooking and - let’s face it - evidence of anyone using the street as a toilet, by 7am.

It’s a massive job for the council. Ken Thompson, who runs the contract and enforcement team for Kensington and Chelsea council looks after six teams during carnival.

The 105 staff work 12-hour shifts each day of the carnival and their work includes licensing premises, doing food and safety checks at the 250 licensed stalls, and keeping an eye out for unlicensed sales of alcohol and noise.

The council also works closely with the emergency services and Westminster Council, as carnival also runs through the neighbouring borough.

Mr Thompson said over the years he has got to know the street traders and seen their children grow up.

“It’s about building relationships," he added. "We try and keep the same officers here year on year.”

Just hours after the clear up Mr Meffahy discussed any noise-related problems with his team.

They had received three complaints and heard about sound systems packing up early because of low attendances, thanks to the rain.

Mr Meffahy said: “All we do at carnival is maintain public safety and sound levels. Carnival is not about noise. It’s about safety.”

On Portobello Road he looked at one of the sound systems and pointed out: “The stage is elevated, so you can see people, you can see what’s going on.”

He said getting a good view meant they could spot any potential problems and nip them in the bud.

Another concern is protecting staff and ensuring noise does not reach the “third action level” which damages hairs in the ear.

He is also keen to see that the floats keep moving. If they get stuck or “stagnant” there can be a wall of competing sound, hitting that “third action level”.

“It’s key for the organisers to move the floats along to avoid that build up,” he said.

After a debrief it’s back to planning next year’s event.

Mr Mehaffy revealed that the first application for a temporary event licence has already been submitted. Along with an order for sunshine on both days!