Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man has taken a month off work to try and single-handedly tackle Hounslow's antisocial behaviour problems.

Sarabjeet Kaley has lived in Hounslow all his life and claims the borough has changed for the worse and is nowadays "full of drugs, beggars and prostitutes".

As a baptised Sikh, the 31-year-old practices Sewa - the practice of helping others for nothing in return.

His faith prompted him to take the whole of July off work to try and "make Hounslow a safer place" - which he believes he has succeeded in doing.

Armed with just his iPhone Mr Kaley took to Hounslow High Street to film incidents of antisocial behaviour which he later uploaded on social media.

Speaking to getwestlondon Mr Kaley explained that he wanted to "make the public more aware" of the issues facing the borough so more people will put pressure on Hounslow Council to do more to tackle them.

He said: "Honestly I am just trying to make Hounslow a safe placer. I grew up here and now it’s just full or drugs, beggars and prostitutes unfortunately.

"I'm a baptised Sikh and part of being a baptised Sikh is practising something called Sewa on a daily basis which is basically helping others without asking for any reward.

"So part of that may be giving homeless people clothes, in our place of worship we offer free food every day no matter who you are or what background you're from. For me Sewa means helping the community, helping everyone.

"I took time off work for the whole of July because I wanted to try to help the community."

When asked to explain how he went about helping improve Hounslow, Mr Kaley said: "In that time I've been just walking around Hounslow observing a lot of things, the main issue is the street begging. "

(Image: Sarabjeet Kaley)

He added: "I've seen women with kids walk by and street beggars grab at them and even the kids, asking for money.

"I've seen them do it to vulnerable old ladies too.

"I just find the situation very upsetting - there can be up to 15 street beggars operating in Hounslow High Street daily.

"It puts people off going into shops when people are begging outside."

In his month off amateur filmmaker Mr Kaley took more than 100 videos of what he claims are instances of antisocial behaviour in and around Hounslow High Street.

From people begging in the High Street to stickers on lampposts which he alleges advertise prostitutes, Mr Kaley uploaded the footage on Twitter and Facebook where he says it's had a positive response.

He said: "In the last few years I've seen more drugs and crime on the streets of Hounslow - nowadays there are even prostitutes getting bits of paper and sticking their numbers up on lamp posts and walls with things like 'massage' written on them.

"I just want to make the public aware of the problem by posting videos I've take on social media.

"I want to persuade the general public to stop giving the beggars money. I know we want to help people but people should be giving money to registered charities instead.

"I think some of the street beggars are faking disabilities and cheating people out of money.

"The amount of times I've reported it to the council and the police that they haven't done anything made me want to just record it and upload it on social media instead."

Mr Kaley's methods are unconventional but he claims they've delivered results.

He said: "I think I have definitely made Hounslow safer because a lot of the beggars I've approached and filmed in the High Street have moved on - there are less beggars now.

"I think my videos have put these issues, which are being ignored by the authorities, into the public eye.

"I hope the public will now open up and use social media more to tell police about crimes in the area and to pressure the council.

"I hope the more we make the police aware of what's going on in Hounslow the more likely they are to tackle the issues."

When asked if he felt his month off was time well spent Mr Kaley said: "I definitely think I'm going to start doing a lot more.

"When I've got half a day off work I'm going to use it to go out and film and make people aware of what's going on."

When asked to comment on the issue with street beggars in Hounslow High Street, a Hounslow Council spokeswoman said: "Hounslow Council work with St Mungo’s homelessness charity service to help people who are sleeping rough in the borough.

"The council’s ongoing work with the charity is going from strength to strength.

"If anyone is concerned about someone who is sleeping rough, they should report it. Hounslow residents can report rough sleepers in the borough by calling 0300 500 091 or visiting the website www.streetlink.org.uk."

