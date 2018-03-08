Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspirational women across west London have been praised for their work in the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.

The incredible achievements of women from Ealing , Harrow , Westminster , Hammersmith and Fulham have been recognised for continuing the suffragette spirit in their communities 100 years on from winning the right to vote.

These human rights defenders have been fighting to tackle a number of issues including female genital mutilation (FGM) and equal rights in the fashion industry.

Justice4Grenfell, set up by women in the community following the horrific tragedy, also earned a place on the map.

The interactive map which celebrates the amazing work of women in the 21st century was launched to coincide with International Women's Day on Thursday (March 8).

Amnesty International UK, which help protect women's human rights defenders around the globe, are behind the initiative created to honour unsung female heroes up and down the country.

Over the last month people nominated amazing women fighting for rights and you can explore the map for more inspirational stories.

Emma from Fulham

At SAVE Innocents, Emma documents, supports, and promotes cases and stories of those sentenced to death who may be innocent in the USA. She works to document the impact of harsh sentences on innocent families, and promotes new policies to help reduce crime.

Jessica Hepburn, Hammersmith

Jessica campaigns to improve fertility education for the next generation and better care and outcomes for people who struggle to conceive. She believes that even though infertility has been classified as a major public health issue by the WHO (World Health Organization), it is still not fully understood.

Hoda Ali, Perivale

Hoda is a community outreach project manager for safeguarding at Perivale Primary School, one of the first schools to set up an outreach programme on female genital mutilation (FGM).

FGM is normally carried out on young girls up to 15 years old, and Hoda believes early education is very important.

Leomie Anderson, Ealing

Activist Leomie, uses her voice to campaign for equal rights in the fashion industry. Leomie founded the website LAPP The Brand, a platform where women are able to speak about a variety of social issues and are free from judgement.

J.M. Knowles, Ealing

J.M. is now retired but for most of her life she worked for learning-disabled people and for changes in hospitals.

She worked in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, for those wrongly imprisoned, and also for reconciliation and peace. She contributed massively to change from the RUC to PSNI and Police Ombudsman in Northern Ireland.

Sonoo Malkani, Harrow

Sonoo is Chair of the Harrow Police and Community Consultative Group. She helps New Scotland Yard and the City Hall ensuring that local police resources are used optimally.

She updates local public on policing changes, disseminates crime prevention messages to keep boroughs safe and harmonious.

Anna Kennedy, Harrow area

The lack of support and services for Anna’s son encouraged her to help other families and create autism educational provisions.

The Autism Charity, called Anna Kennedy Online is based in the UK is a platform to fight for Autism awareness and acceptance.

Emma Norton, Westminster

A lawyer specialising in soldiers’ rights, Emma has represented many female soldiers who have had their claims of sexual assault ignored or mishandled, as well as bereaved families of women in the armed forces.

Head of legal casework at Liberty, she also sits on the Human Rights Committee of the Law Society.

Frances Scott, Westminster

Frances coordinates the work of the 50:50 Parliament campaign.

She lobbies Parliament and the political parties to be more inclusive of women. Together with her team, she aims to inspire, support and encourage women along the pathway to Parliament with the #AskHerToStand campaign.

February 6, 2018 marked exactly 100 years since one of the most defining moments in British history - the right for women to vote for the first time .

Since then the incredible work of women human rights defenders, namely, ordinary women fighting to get their voices heard, has kept the suffragette spirit alive.

They have campaigned and stood up to racism, sexism, homophobia and much more.

