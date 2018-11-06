Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of "pothole busters" employed by Hounslow Council are aiming to destroy drivers' worst enemy once and for all.

In an echo of the famous Ghostbusters movies, the council's pothole busters are encouraging you to call them if you spot a road surface problem so they can get to the scene and blast it with tarmac.

They promise to bring their road repair equipment to tackle the job and hopefully prevent you from getting "slimed" by driving into a pothole in the process.

The pothole pledge underlines the fact the council says it sees dealing with potholes as one of its key priorities.

The council's website guides residents on how to report potholes and you can follow the progress of your case online.

The council says all roads and highways in the borough are routinely inspected for defects, but potholes can quickly deteriorate, so early intervention is crucial.

Hounslow’s roads have been maintained under contract by Hounslow Highways since January 2013.

Since taking over the contract, a lot of work has been done including the resurfacing of 206km of roads and 230km of footpaths.

The first ever State of the City Report on London’s highways, produced earlier this year, found that out of 32 London boroughs, only Westminster and Hounslow have a maintenance backlog which is considered "low".

The council says this is evidence of the good work that Hounslow Highways is doing in maintaining the borough’s roads and highways despite more issues developing all the time.

What exactly is a pothole?

A pothole is a widely used term to describe damage to a road or carriageway

Potholes are usually formed during the winter months as a direct result of snow, ice and prolonged periods of rain and occur where an area of the road’s surface has been broken up and dispersed

Potholes are an inevitable part of urban life because our busy west London roads are heavily used, but they are hazardous as they can damage cars and pose a danger to cyclists and pedestrians

Potholes or road defects can take many forms and not all need immediate repair. By reporting a road defect, Hounslow Highways will inspect it and, if necessary, it will be dealt with quickly. If a road defect is not considered urgent, it will be kept under review and repaired once considered necessary

To report a pothole on your street go to www.hounslow.gov.uk/potholebusters