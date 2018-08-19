Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Believe it or not one of British wrestling's most iconic stars pushes trolleys along the corridors of Northwick Park Hospital on a daily basis.

A Harrow hospital porter for nearly three decades, Steve Young, better known as Steve Lee Curtis, is also a wrestling legend.

The 58-year-old Abbots Drive resident reached the peak of his fame in the 70s and 80s during British wrestling's golden era and made a name for himself with signature moves like side headlocks and dropkicks.

He was crowned British light middleweight champion in 1987 after beating Bobby Collins with a single dropkick in the first round.

But what not many people know is that Steve was never meant to fight that day.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Steve said: “I wasn’t actually supposed to fight that fight – it was supposed to be another wrestler but he got injured or something happened and he couldn’t appear.

“So they set the fight up for me and I thought I’d give it a shot you know. I just thought to myself 'I might as well do it – if I lose it doesn’t make a difference and if I win then I’m going to gain'.

“My big thing at the time was dropkicking people and I jumped up and dropkicked him on the side of the head after knocking him down and that knocked him completely out – and that was it, I won it in the first round.

“People said ‘you must be really skillful’ but really it was just pot luck – hitting him in the right place at the right time.”

(Image: Steve Lee Porter)

According to Steve wrestling is “a way of life” and while he still considers himself a wrestler, and was set to make a big comeback at the age of 50, several heart attacks put an end to his time in the ring.

He said: “It was the heart attacks that forced me to leave wrestling. I had one on the eve of a big comeback - it was all in the papers that I was set to have a huge comeback when I was 50 but just shortly after that I had several heart attacks.

“It turns out I have a hole in my heart which if I knew when I started wrestling I probably wouldn’t have ever started.”

(Image: Steve Lee Curtis)

While Steve never set out to become a hospital porter he has now worked at Northwick Park for 29 years.

He said: “I never wanted to become a porter but wrestling came off the telly in 1988 and I wasn’t doing as many shows, I’d just got married and we’d had a kid, I wasn’t bringing in enough money just from the wrestling so I took the porter job on and I’m still there 29 years later.”

When asked if he's ever used his wrestling skills at the hospital Steve said he's only had to wrestle a patient to the ground once.

He said: “I've only used my wrestling skills once as a porter and that was about 15 to 20 years ago.

“I was in A&E and one of the patients went a bit beserk and needed calming down so as there was no security around at the time I pinned him to the ground and waited until the police got there - but it was a one-off, it's not a regular thing I do.”

(Image: Steve Lee Porter)

During the golden years of British wrestling fights would happen at big venues including the Royal Albert Hall.

He said: “Fights would normally happen at the town halls – most of them really, I fought at Ealing Town Hall and even the Royal Albert Hall.

“Since I learnt my trade there are loads of wrestling clubs around where you can go and try it out. It was different for me, when I learnt my trade it didn’t cost me a penny but nowadays you have to pay.”