More than 100 cases of measles have been reported in west London so far this year despite the disease being “extinct” in the UK.

Just last year, the World Health Organisation declared that the measles virus was now extinct in the UK, but Public Health England has warned of an outbreak of the highly contagious disease in England.

Public Health England data shows the number of laboratory confirmed cases of measles in England from January 1 to July 22 is 781.

By far the highest number of confirmed cases is in London, which has 272 cases, while the South East has the next highest with 162.

Public Health England data compiled by getwestlondon shows doctors have reported a total of 323 patients for suspected cases of measles in London, of whom 106 were in west London.

The most cases in 2018 have been reported in Westminster with 24, followed by Ealing and Hammersmith & Fulham, both of which have had 14 reported cases, while Ealing had 13.

The measles outbreak was declared by Public Health England, with the increase associated with travel to Europe, which is experiencing its own large measles outbreak.

It comes just months after the World Health Organisation declared that measles was extinct in the UK, meaning there were so few cases that they were unlikely to cause an outbreak.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that “can sometimes lead to serious complications and can be fatal in very rare cases”.

It can be spread through coughing or sneezing and can live for hours in the airspace after a person has sneezed or coughed.

Young people and adults who were not given the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine as children are particularly susceptible to the infectious disease.

(Image: PA)

In 1998 a fraudulent research paper was published by disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield, warning parents not to give their children the MMR vaccine as it may cause colitis and autism spectrum disorders.

Despite the paper being debunked, many parents still choose not to vaccinate their children. In the year of his report there were just 55 cases of measles in England and it was on the verge of “extinction”.

Since then the numbers have increased to as high as 1,912 cases of measles in England in 2012. In 2017 there were 259 recorded cases in England, while there have already been 781 confirmed cases in England in less than seven months.

London's regional director for Public Health England is urging people who may be missing their vaccinations to ask their GPs about getting their jabs updated.

Dr Yvonne Doyle said: “We are seeing a concerning increase in measles cases across London which could lead to a wider outbreak in unvaccinated children and adults.

“We want people to know that it’s never too late for them to have the MMR vaccine. Those who have not received two doses of the vaccine in the past – or who are unsure – should speak to their GP.

“There’s no harm in receiving an additional dose where there is any uncertainty.”

In 2016/17, NHS data shows that just 87.6% of children had received both MMR jabs by their fifth birthday, while the uptake is much lower in London, according to the NHS choices website.

(Image: Mirrorpix)

Dr Doyle added: “Public Health England asks that parents – and young adults – remain alert to measles. Those experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention, but phone ahead before visiting GP surgeries so arrangements can be made to prevent others from being infected.

“It’s crucial pregnant women have been vaccinated with MMR, as rubella in particular can cause serious complications during pregnancy. The MMR vaccination provides you and your baby with important protection and can be given before you become pregnant or after you’ve given birth.

“Pregnant women who are unsure if they’ve been vaccinated should check with their GPs.”

Below are the full number of reported cases of measles in each west London borough so far this year.

Westminster - 24

Ealing - 14

Hammersmith and Fulham - 14

Brent - 13

Kensington and Chelsea - 12

Hounslow - 12

Harrow - 9

Hillingdon - 8