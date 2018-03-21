The video will start in 8 Cancel

A McLaren sports car was loaded onto a tow truck by police in Brent on Wednesday morning (March 21).

The super car was pulled over by officers from Brent's Safer Transport Team after they spotted it was missing a front number plate.

It ended up on a tow truck after it was also found to have no insurance.

A photo of the car being loaded onto the back of a lorry was posted on Brent MPS' Twitter feed.

In its tweet Brent MPS wrote: "Yes, that’s a McLaren on the tow truck and, yes, it had no insurance - stopped for not having a front number plate. Stay legal and be safe on the roads."

(Image: Brent MPS)

Brent Police have been contacted for more details.

