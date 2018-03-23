The video will start in 8 Cancel

A McLaren sports car driver has been hit with a £450 bill after the vehicle was towed away by Brent Police on Wednesday (March 21).

Officers stopped the supercar in Park Royal Road after spotting it had no front number plate displayed.

It ended up on a tow truck and was taken to Perivale Car Pound after Brent's Safer Transport Team found the driver had no insurance.

According to Brent Police, the driver will receive six penalty points on his licence for failing to have insurance and faces a £300 fine subject to appeals.

He will also have to pay a £150 tow charge.

A photo of the car being loaded onto the back of the truck was posted on the Brent MPS Twitter feed on Wednesday.

(Image: Brent MPS)

A Brent Police spokesman said: "The McLaren was stopped in Park Royal Road on Wednesday by Brent borough officers.

"The front of the vehicle was not bearing its number plate.

"Officers stopped the vehicle and after a short investigation discovered the driver was not insured to drive.

"The vehicle was seized and conveyed to Perivale Car Pound."

