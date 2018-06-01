The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fans of Shepherd's Bush's McDonald's may be overjoyed to hear of an application to extend their local fast food joint's hours to 24/7.

But some neighbours are not so keen, fearing the golden arches will attract drunks, drug-users — and rats.

The McDonald’s at 88-90 Uxbridge Road has an application in to remain open day and night.

Hammersmith and Fulham (H&F) Council's licensing officer has recommended a subcommittee refuse the bid on grounds later hours could attract antisocial behaviour.

The council's licensing committee will be asked to make the decision next Tuesday, amid opposition from neighbours too.

Currently, the McDonald's, located a short walk from Shepherd's Bush underground station, is licensed to open from 6.30am to 2am, Monday to Sunday.

The application made on April 13 by APPT Corporation Ltd, which runs 31 McDonald's restaurants, asks to extend the Shepherd's Bush franchises hours to 24/7.

Its application said it would operate in respect of its neighbours, police and other local authorities' standards.

It adds: "The restaurant understands that in extending our opening hours, we have a duty to the local community and that we continue to protect our staff and customers from danger and harm."

Customers would be barred from bringing alcohol into the outlet, and the first floor would be closed between 2am and 5pm daily, it adds.

The application offers to include CCTV surveillance, a security guard onsite between 11pm and 5am seven days a week, and the fast food giant would add a second if the Metropolitan Police requested it.

It would also install panic buttons linked to an external crime monitoring system, to protect staff and customers, and would play classical music between 11pm and 5am.

The licensing officer urged the committee to refuse the application, as that particular part of Shepherd's Bush is considered by authorities to be an antisocial behaviour hot-spot, known for late-night "rowdy" behaviour.

H&F Labour deputy leader Cllr Sue Fennimore was among the objectors, writing that she was "at a loss" as to why the application had been made when there was already a "considerable" amount of antisocial behaviour in the area.

One resident claimed police were regularly at the McDonald's to deal with drug and gang-related issues. He wrote that the "intolerable" problems included litter, delivery and customer noise, dating back to the spring of 2001.

They asked: "Why on Earth would there be a need for this type of establishment to open 24 hours a day?"

Another resident said they lived metres from the McDonald's and couldn't leave their windows open due to the noise; claiming the alleyway alongside it attracted drug-users, vagrants, criminals and vermin.

They said: "We have had enough."