Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A McDonald's restaurant will be allowed to open until 2am despite police concerns over public safety.

Police records show the Hanworth restaurant, in Twickenham Road, and its car park have been the site of several incidents this year, and officers said to extend the opening hours would increase crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

But councillors granted the extension from the previous closing time of midnight, meaning the restaurant can now open from 5am until 2am.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "As part of being a good neighbour we take our responsibility to the communities around our restaurants very seriously.

"We take any concerns on board and over the last few years have met with the local police and local safer neighbourhood team to discuss any questions they may have regarding the Hanworth restaurant.

"We look forward to continuing to meet with these groups as part of our ongoing engagement, as well as continuing with activities such as our regular litter picks to ensure we have a positive impact on the area around the restaurant.”

The Metropolitan Police regularly comments on licensing applications, and all decisions must be made with four objectives in mind: the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance; and the protection of children from harm.

In their objection, police pointed to several incidents that have happened at the restaurant.

In March, police spotted a suspected drug deal in the car park, and later found cannabis on the buyer.

In June, an Uber Eats driver slashed a tyre of a colleague’s moped while he was inside collecting an order.

In July, a delivery driver, after a long-running argument about sharing a bonus that degenerated into jokes about an older colleague’s younger wife cheating on him, kicked the older colleague off his feet, giving him a cut to the knee.

In August, a drunk man kicked and broke a window while trying to get into the shop at 1am, when it was shut.

And in October, after the licensing application had been made, an Uber Eats driver was verbally abused by a small group of young people. He went inside to collect an order and once outside one of the youths started to apologise before punching the driver in the face, splitting his lip.

A police spokesperson said: "allowing the restaurant to extend its hours will only increase risk of similar offences occurring late at night."

Two residents also objected to the application.

One, whose details are redacted but appears to be a councillor, wrote: "While extended hours may be useful for shift workers and those seeking (very) late night refreshment, many of the latter will have been affected by consumption of alcohol elsewhere, which in turn affects their behaviour in and around the restaurant to the detriment of my residents."

Their primary concern is about the litter late-night customers would create around the restaurant, on their walks home and also they say in nearby roads when drive-through customers park up and throw their rubbish out of the window when they are finished eating.

Richmond Council has been approached for comment explaining the decision.