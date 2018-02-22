The video will start in 8 Cancel

McDonald's at Brent Cross Shopping Centre has reopened with a brand new look.

The fast food outlet has been brought into the 21st century with nine digital kiosks.

Diners can now browse the menu and personalise their meals on touchscreen stations.

The self-service screens are meant to speed up the ordering process and make it easier for customers to change, add to or alter their choices.

Brent Cross McDonald's franchisee Atul Pathak said: "We’re really proud of our new look restaurant."

"It’s great to see a really positive response from customers and staff alike to the new features, everyone is really embracing them," Mr Pathak added.

The franchisee said: "The new additions are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible - providing people with a chance to get to grips with using digital kiosks in a relaxed environment for a quick and easy way of ordering food."

"When ordering with the new kiosks, customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal."

A McDonald’s spokesman said that if the current trials were successful, future McDonald's features could include the option to customise classic burgers as well as interactive table-top games for customers to play while they share a meal.

