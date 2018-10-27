Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whilst some of us openly admit our love for the infamous Big Mac, and others are repulsed, the chances are we have all visited a Maccy D's at some point and questioned certain issues relating to the fast food chain.

As an example, do you remember the half-entertaining, half-scary, rumours that McNuggets were made from chicken bones? Does this hearsay actually bear any truths?

Or, why do some restaurants charge for dips and others just give them away?

McDonald's has answered all of your burning questions, and here are 21 points that may have crossed all of our minds at some point.

(Image: PA)

Is your milkshake thickened with chicken skin?

We can confirm our milkshakes in the UK are not thickened with chicken skin.

Why don't you serve a sausage, bacon and egg McMuffin®?

We don't want to become more expensive, it's that simple. Adding extra ingredients to existing products would inflate their cost and we believe it's really important to remain a great value breakfast destination. However, we do offer customers the chance to customise their meal when ordering.

Do you offer discounts to Police Officers?

No, we don’t currently offer a discount to police officers. Any discounts are offered at the restaurant managers discretion.

How do you make an egg McMuffin®? Is the egg fried or poached?

Neither, our round eggs used in the tasty McMuffin products are actually steamed.

Do staff use the same mop for the restaurant floor and the toilets?

Our mops and buckets are specifically colour coded for use in different areas of the restaurant, red for the kitchen and blue for everywhere else.

Furthermore, floor cleaning solution is discarded and refreshed regularly to maximise effectiveness of cleaning.

Does McDonald's have a secret menu?

No, we do not have a secret menu at McDonald's UK.

(Image: Alexandra Wright)

What do you do with your leftover food?

We keep a close eye on what we sell at different times of the day, which means that restaurants only order and prepare the amount of food that is likely to be sold. As a result, our restaurants waste less than 1% of edible food stock.

Unfortunately, we can't send cooked food to be eaten elsewhere as this would breach our food safety policies, but we do send all leftover food for composting, rendering or anaerobic digestion.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas Day?

Only a handful of McDonald's restaurants open on Christmas Day, please refer to the restaurant locator to confirm if your local restaurant is open and what times they are trading.

How do your waterless urinals work?

Our waterless urinals use a patented drain tap that doesn't use any water. They don't use any chemicals or oils to replace the water used in normal urinals, and as a result, help us save 150 million litres of water every year.

Waterless urinals also reduce odours. Water in normal urinals helps to encourage bacteria, which can result in unpleasant odours. Our waterless urinals stop those bacteria from growing. This keeps nasty smells to a minimum and there is also a siphon which prevents any odours from escaping.

What time does the breakfast service start in 24-hour restaurants?

In a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant, our breakfast menu is served from 5am.

Does the Chicken McNuggets® contain bones?

There is no chicken bone in McDonald's Chicken McNuggets®®

Do you offer student discounts?

We offer students a free Cheeseburger, Mayo Chicken or McFlurry® Original with the purchase of an Extra Value Meal or Wrap Meal if they show a valid Student/NUS ID or UNiDAYs ID when ordering.

(Image: Alexandra Wright)

Do you sell just a sausage McMuffin®?

The Sausage McMuffin® with just sausage is not an official menu item. However, you can order a Sausage and Egg McMuffin® without the egg (though it still remains at the same price).

Why do you only serve breakfast until 10.30am?

Items on our breakfast menu are cooked slightly differently and at a different temperature from items on our main menu. This means we don't have enough space in our kitchens to accommodate the cooking and preparation of our breakfast and main menus at the same time.

The 10.30am cut off enables us to accommodate our breakfast lovers, whilst allowing the customers who enjoy our main menu to get their food before 11am.

Are your veggie burgers genuinely suitable for vegetarians?

The Spicy Vegetable Deluxe and Vegetable Deluxe are both suitable for vegetarians and have been approved by the Vegetarian Society.

What products on your menu are suitable for vegans?

There are no certified vegan products on our menu. However we do serve several items that are suitable for people on a vegan diet.

These include our French Fries which contain no ingredients of animal origin and are fried in 100% vegetable oil in fryers that are only used for potato and other vegetable based products.

(Image: UGC)

Can mobility scooters use a Drive-Thru?

Our drive-thru lanes are custom built for motor cars, vans, trucks and road-worthy mobility scooters.

The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and for this reason we are unable to serve pedestrians, bicycle riders, non road-worthy mobility scooters, horse riders or any horse-drawn vehicles through the Drive-Thru lane.

Customers on mobility scooters that are not built for road travel are welcome to bring their mobility scooter into the restaurant where possible.

How is your bacon cooked?

The bacon comes in ready cooked and it is reheated by steaming the individual rashers before they are served.

Does it cost extra for the dips?

Most of our restaurants are owned by franchisees, and so, some charge for dips while others don't. But just ask your server.

(Image: Evening Gazette)

It is possible to have a Big Mac with two quarter pounder burgers?

Unfortunately not. Our iconic Big Mac is created with a careful balance of flavours to give our customers they taste they love. While it is possible, at a manager's discretion, to tweak a recipe to suit individual tastes (like asking for a burger without cheese for example), it's not possible to change the core component parts of our iconic menu items.

How does McDelivery work?

Simply download the Uber Eats app or visit the website and place your order. If you're near a McDelivery enabled store, just click on the restaurant and place an order!