A charity has replaced its stolen animal ambulance following a £17,000 fundraising campaign.

The Mayhew animal welfare charity was left reeling when thieves stole its beloved Suzuki Carrier in August last year.

It put out an appeal for funds for a replacement van, and has now purchased its new animal ambulance just six months later.

The electronic Suzuki Carrier is larger and safer than the stolen ambulance, and because of its green environmental credentials the charity will be exempt from paying various road taxes and congestion charges.

Mayhew says its three ambulances play an important role in its daily work, helping to transport hundreds of sick and injured animals the team rescues every year.

It was left devastated by the theft last year, but chief executive officer Caroline Yates was thrilled with the public's response.

She said: “Mayhew ambulances have been on the road helping thousands of animals since 1925, being an ambulance down had a big impact on the number of animals we were able to rescue.

(Image: Mayhew)

“The response we received from our amazing supporters was incredible and we are grateful to everyone who helped us in a time of need.”

She also paid special tribute to a family who donated a large sum in memory of their beloved dogs.

The new ambulance will take to the roads this week to help vulnerable animals in and around London.

The stolen vehicle has never been found.

To find out more about Mayhew visit its website.

