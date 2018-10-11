The video will start in 8 Cancel

This Little Girl is very talented, and you need to go and see this show as soon as possible, or I might have to call you Naughty.

Sing it Loud and proud while you watch these Revolting Children sing the School Song.

Genuinely one of the most feel-good musicals in the capital, the whole family will love everything about the show and come away singing their favourite songs.

Below you'll find our handy guide to tickets, travel, food and generally having a brilliant trip to see the show.

Where is the show?

The show is currently on stage at Cambridge Theatre, Earlham Street.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices range from £25 to £122.50 depending on your seat and how far in advance you book.

When are shows?

Tuesday to Friday - 7pm

Saturday - 7.30pm

Sunday - 3pm

Matinée performances - Wednesday 2pm and Saturday 2.30pm.

How do I get there?

It's a four minute walk from Covent Garden underground station, which is on the Piccadilly line.

Where should I eat?

As it's situated right next to Covent Garden, you're not short of options. However, these are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen. Does what it says on the tin and then some. The 10th best restaurant in London according to TripAdvisor. Average star rating of five.

2. Frog by Adam Handling. If you like some good British food with a modern twist, look no further. Also caters for vegans. Average star rating of five.

3. Flat Iron Denmark Street. Bring a napkin because you're going to be drooling a lot time before your food comes out. Steaks, steaks and more Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

4. Clos Maggiore. If you didn't like French food before, you will after you've visited Clos Maggiore. Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

5. MAMIE's. French food so good you'll think you're in Paris, but don't go to Paris or you'll miss the show! Average star rating of four-and-a-half.