Plans to open a huge new Primark in the former BHS building in St Anns Shopping Centre, in Harrow , have been confirmed.

The building has been empty since British Home Stores went bust in 2016.

The proposal for Primark to move in will come as welcome news to many Harrow residents.

The shopping centre's manager, Pieter Strombeck, has confirmed the current Primark store will move location and take over the former BHS building which has 67,000 square feet of space.

A Lidl store will open in place of the current Primark.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Mr Strombeck described the move as "very positive" and said the new Primark is due to open later this year.

Mr Strombeck said: "It's a very positive move, we think it's going to be great both for Primark and Lidl, as well as for shoppers. The new Primark will occupy two floors of the old BHS building and be about three times the size of the current one - it's certainly exciting.

"Precise dates are yet to be confirmed but we expect Primark to open in late 2018 and the Lidl to open in the first quarter of 2019."

(Image: Katherine Clementine)

Harrow councillor Sue Anderson also described the development as "good news".

Speaking to getwestlondon, she said: "It's good news for residents, quite a few are happy that the space is still going to be used for shops.

"In my view it's good for shopping centres to have more shops."