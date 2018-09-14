Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A spa where a masseuse allegedly told an undercover investigator she liked men who "whip me when I'm bad" has lost its licence following a series of sex stings.

The woman allegedly propositioned the undercover officer for Tower Hamlets Council as she was giving him a massage at Health One parlour on Middlesex Street, near Liverpool Street Station, telling him she wanted a man to “throw me on the bed and whip me when I’m bad” before offering him a “sexy massage”.

Residents and councillors have campaigned over the last year for an investigation to be launched into their fears alleged sex shops in the neighbourhood were masquerading as massage parlours.

The Middlesex Street Estate sits in one of the most deprived areas of the Square Mile, where the Corporation's eastern edge meets Tower Hamlets' boundary line.

Residents raised concerns with Tower Hamlets Council over posts this summer on sex worker “review” site UKPunting, which described the spa as “worth checking out.”

Following a series of sex stings by council officers culminating this July, the spa lost its licence to offer massage services on Thursday (September 13).

Haijun Zuo, director of the company that owns the spa, denied staff had offered sexual services this year.

Earlier this week he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I don’t want that going on in the shop. Things happened in the past and I didn’t know.

"We have a rule that it should not be happening.”

However, a report detailing the stings presented to Tower Hamlets Council's licensing committee told how in June 2017 an undercover officer was led downstairs at the company's spa by a woman for a one-hour, £50 massage.

He said she turned off the lights and used a mobile phone to light the room, before making the alleged whipping comments.

In the report the undercover officer said: “She asked if I had ever had a ‘sexy massage’. I asked her what this was. She laughed, placed her hand over my genitals and repeated, ‘a sexy massage.’”

Three weeks later another council officer claimed he was offered a “happy ending” at the venue.

The UKPunting reviews sent to Tower Hamlets Council by residents led to another undercover officer visiting the spa this July.

He said an Asian woman wearing a “short and tight-fitting yellow dress” delivered a “thorough, high-standard massage”.

The undercover officer's report said they “discussed the heatwave” and she complemented his physique before offering a “happy ending”. When he declined, he said the mood “turned frosty”.

The licence cancellation has been hailed as a win for the Middlesex Street Estate's residents by City of London Portsoken ward Labour common councilmen Jason Pritchard and Munsur Ali.

They supported the residents last year sending a 101-signature petition on the issue to the Corporation demanding it investigate.

This sparked investigations by the local authorities on both sides of the boundary.

A May 2017 Corporation report noted to that date there were no known sex establishments within the Square Mile, in keeping with its policies.

However, it also noted it had at that point not inspected any of the Middlesex Street area's six licenced massage parlours on its side of the boundary in more than 18 months, and vowed to immediately carry out inspections.

By December the massage parlour Red Peony on the Corporation's side of Middlesex Street was closed by the Corporation for offering unlicenced massage services.

Cllr Pritchard, who lives in the estate, contacted Tower Hamlets Council repeatedly about Health One.

This June he again urged them to revoke Health One's massage parlour licence, following a successful prosecution of owner Cheng Xiang's Chinese Medicine Limited at Thames Magistrates' Court.

Cllr Pritchard said the estate's residents' persistence, along with the councillors' pressure on Tower Hamlets, had led to swift investigations and consequences.

He said: "It was clear this was a big issue. Young families don't want to see this area turn into a red-light district on the edge of the City."