Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An urgent appeal has been made after a 64-year-old man was robbed of his Rolex watch at knifepoint while walking along a busy Westminster high street.

Officers rushed to St John Wood's High Street on Friday night (September 7) following reports of the incident to find the shaken man who sustained injuries to his arm, leg and face.

According to Metropolitan Police , two masked men intimidated the victim with a large knife and a struggle ensued before the attackers grabbed the watch from the man's wrist.

The thugs were spotted fleeing the scene on a moped and an appeal has been launched to urge witnesses to come forward so the criminals can be traced.

(Image: Google Streetview)

" Police were called to St John's Wood High Street at approximately 7.45pm following reports of a man being assaulted with a large knife," a force spokesman said.

"Officers attended and established that the man was targeted for his wristwatch and robbed at knifepoint by two male suspects who were on a moped.

"They threatened the victim with a knife and a struggle ensued, during which the watch - a Rolex Daytona watch worth around £25,000 - was forcibly removed from his wrist.

"The suspects are described as two males riding a grey/white moped.

"The man suffered injuries to his arm, leg and face and was left angered and shaken by the attack. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged later the same day."

He continued: "The suspects fled the scene but a number of witnesses are believed to have seen the incident and filmed it on their mobile phones.

"One piece of footage has been issued in a bid to identify the suspects, but officers believe there may be more footage that has yet to be provided to police."

Detective Constable James Drummond from Westminster CID said: "This was a horrifying ordeal for a man just out enjoying a summer evening.

"He was confronted by masked men brandishing a large knife and they have forcibly removed his watch.

"They appear to have singled him out and deliberately targeted him for this watch and we need to catch them before they target anyone else.

"The street was busy with traffic and pedestrians and I would appeal to anyone who filmed this incident or took photos to contact police."

Anyone with information or footage concerning this robbery attack is requested to call 101 quoting CAD 6669/07SEP18.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.